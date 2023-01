Budget's focus will be on promoting exports, millets, employment: Khattar

Gurugram, Jan 30 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that state's budget for 2023-2024 will focus on promoting exports, products made from millets, and employment opportunities.

"

"Special focus will be to strengthen the infrastructure of the state. Having good infrastructure will encourage investment and new industrial units will also be established," he said, adding that the state government aims to create more and more employment opportunities and rapid development of infrastructural facilities.

"At present, there is no burden of any additional debt on the state. Haryana has grown its economy while staying within the limit of 25 per cent of total GDP set for loans; while many states of the country have crossed this limit," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor