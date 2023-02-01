Govt to launch Atmanirbhar Clean Plant Programme with outlay of Rs 2,200 cr

New Delhi, Feb 1 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced to launch Atmanirbhar Clean Plant Programme with an outlay of Rs 2,200 crore to boost availability of disease-free and quality planting material for high value horticultural crops.

While presenting the Union Budget in Parliament, Sitharaman said that an Agriculture Accelerator Fund will be set-up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs in rural areas.

"The fund will aim at bringing innovative and affordable solutions for challenges faced by farmers, and will also bring in modern technologies to transform agricultural practices, increase productivity and profitability," she said.

Sitharaman added: "India is the largest producer and second largest exporter of 'Shree Anna' (millets) in the world, and that several types of millets such as jowar, ragi, bajra, kuttu, ramdana, kangni, kutki, kodo, cheena, and sama are grown in the country."

"These have a number of health benefits, and have been an integral part of India's food for centuries," she said.

The Finance Minister acknowledged with pride the huge service of small farmers in contributing to the health of fellow citizens by growing these crops.

"To make India a global hub for millets, the Indian Institute of Millet Research, Hyderabad will be supported as the Centre of Excellence for sharing best practices, research and technologies at the international level," she said.

Sitharaman said that digital public infrastructure for agriculture will be built as an open source, open standard and interoperable public good.

"This will enable inclusive, farmer-centric solutions through relevant information services for crop planning and health, improved access to farm inputs, credit, and insurance, help for crop estimation, market intelligence, and support for growth of agri-tech industry and start-ups," she said.

The Finance Minister said that the agriculture credit target will be increased to Rs 20 lakh crore with focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries.

"A new sub-scheme of PM Matsya Sampada Yojana will also be launched with a targeted investment of Rs 6,000 crore to further enable activities of fishermen, fish vendors, and micro and small enterprises, improve value chain efficiencies, and expand the market," she added.

