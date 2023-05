Army chopper with 3 onboard crashes in Jammu and Kashmir

An Indian Army chopper on Thursday crashed in Marwah area of Kishtwar District of Jammu & Kashmir. Three officers/soldiers were likely onboard.

An official word is awaited. According to Army officials, pilots have suffered injuries in the chopper crash but are safe."An Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter crashed near Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir. Pilots have suffered injuries but are safe. Further details are awaited," Army Officials said.