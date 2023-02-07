Band Baaja Baaraat: Suryagarh all set to witness Sidharth-Kiara's dreamy wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set with band baaja baaraat for their wedding at Suryagrah Palace in Jaisalmer.

Preparations for Sidharth's baaraat are in full swing as a truck with DJ setup was seen arriving at the Suryagarh Palace.

After them, Delhi-based band members dressed in pink-white kurta-pyjama and turbans along with their floral chhatris.

The things are ready for baraat as ghodi arrives at the venue.

Earlier several reports suggested that Sidharth and Kiara were expected to tie the knot on February 6. However, now fans have to wait a little longer.

The 'Shershaah' co-stars will exchange vows today (February 7) in the evening.

Sidharth and Kiara arrived at their wedding venue on Saturday to kickstart the festivities.

Though the couple didn't speak to the media, the groom's brother and mother told paps that they were "excited".

Celebrity guests including Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput are already in Jaisalmer for the big fat wedding.

As per the reports, the sangeet event took place near the sunset patio on Monday night.

Sidharth and Kiara have never talked openly about their relationship though they have not denied it. If reports are to be believed, the two started dating during the making of their 2021 film Shershaah, based on the life of martyr Vikram Batra. The film was a hit and fans loved their chemistry.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor