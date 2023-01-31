Union Budget 2023: President Droupadi Murmu says today, India has around 90,000 startups

President Murmu said in 2015, India was 81st in the global innovation index. Today, however, were are ranked 40. Seven years ago, there were hundreds of registered startups in the country. This number has now grown to around 90,000.

Shortly after her address, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the annual pre-budget Economic survey, nearly twenty-four hours before presenting the Union budget in Lok Sabha.



