Prriya Kaur, A Successful Author and Entrepreneur Adds Another Feather to Her Cap During Her India Tour

New Delhi (India), January 31: On her India tour, Prriya Kaur was welcomed with praises from VIPs as well as people who were waiting to meet her, attend her session and get a signed copy of her book, ‘Change Your Life in 5 Days’. This came shortly after she presented her book to Dr Richard Bandler, one of the best NLP coaches in the world, in London.

Prriya Kaur is a Scotland-based Entrepreneur, Bestselling Author, Reiki Grandmaster, NLP Coach and world-famous Relationship & Life Coach. She is the Founder and Director of Prriya Success Academy, United Kingdom where she helps thousands of people achieve their personal and professional goals. She has created many personal and professional development programmes and the people who have attended her seminars and webinars swear by her ability to change their lives. She is an MBA gold medallist from the prestigious Edinburgh Napier University, Scotland.

TEDx Speaker Prriya Kaur is the author of many internationally bestselling books such as Business Expertise, Leadership Expertise, Date with Yourself, and Change Your Life in Five Days. During her recent tour to India, she presented her book Change Your Life in 5 Days to Brigadier Satinder Singh Aulakh, Director of Sainik Welfare Board, Punjab, Sh. Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa, I.A.S, Deputy Commissioner of Nawanshahr and the esteemed Military Literature Festival Association, Chandigarh. Apart from this, she was also honoured by the Military Literature Festival Association, Chandigarh for her contribution towards changing the lives of many people throughout the world.

Prriya Kaur’s India Tour was also very well-received by many people who were waiting for an opportunity to have a face-to-face session with her in order to get solutions to their business, relationship, self-confidence and anxiety-related problems. Prriya Kaur said, “It makes me so happy to see that people here are so enthusiastic about improving their lives and want to work towards being better in every aspect of their lives, be it their work, relationships or personality development. I am blessed to receive so much love from everyone here and I am glad that I could help them take an initiative towards their success.”

On her tour, she also empowered Indian women to become financially independent by attaining education, getting a job or even starting their own businesses. According to Prriya Kaur, every woman should be independent and self-reliant and she made sure to spread this message during her entire tour.

