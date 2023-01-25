Pune: Police foil petrol pump robbery, four held

The Pune city police said they thwarted a petrol pump robbery early Tuesday by arresting four men with prior criminal records near the Mhatobachi Alandi railway bridge.

Prem Londhe (19) of Alandi Road, Rushikesh Londhe (26) of Panmala, and Ganesh Khalse (22) and Tanaji Gawade (23) of Kunjirwadi were identified by the police as the accused. According to a police press release, the accused were planning to attack and rob a petrol pump in Kunjirwadi.

The police control room received a call that some people armed with sharp weapons were causing a nuisance on the Mhatobachi Alandi railway bridge, according to the police.

The action was initiated by a team led by Senior Inspector Dattatraya Chavan of the Loni Kalbhor police station. Police Sub-Inspector Amit Gore rushed to the scene and apprehended the four accused, although several of their accomplices escaped.

According to the police, they recovered sharp weapons, a nylon rope, chilli powder, and other materials from the accused, who have a criminal record.