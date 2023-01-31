Budget 2023: India is in better position than other countries due to govt's decisions, says President

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 31, 2023 12:26 PM 2023-01-31T12:26:49+5:30 2023-01-31T12:27:10+5:30

President Murmu also said that India is in a better position as compared to other countries due to decisions ...

Budget 2023: India is in better position than other countries due to govt's decisions, says President | Budget 2023: India is in better position than other countries due to govt's decisions, says President

Budget 2023: India is in better position than other countries due to govt's decisions, says President

Next

President Murmu also said that India is in a better position as compared to other countries due to decisions by the PM Modi-led government. Wherever there is political instability anywhere in the world, those countries are surrounded by a massive crisis. But due to the decisions my govt took in the national interest, India is in a better position as compared to other countries, she added. 
 

Open in app
Tags : Budget 2023 Budget 2023 Expectations Union Budget 2023 Prediction