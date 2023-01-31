Budget 2023: India is in better position than other countries due to govt's decisions, says President

President Murmu also said that India is in a better position as compared to other countries due to decisions by the PM Modi-led government. Wherever there is political instability anywhere in the world, those countries are surrounded by a massive crisis. But due to the decisions my govt took in the national interest, India is in a better position as compared to other countries, she added.



The benefit of a stable and decisive govt is being reaped by us against the biggest crisis in 100 years and in tackling the situation that arose after it: President Droupadi Murmu to the joint session of Parliament as #BudgetSession commences pic.twitter.com/Y9F9xVTI0j — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023