Death toll surpasses 7900 in earthquake hit Turkey-Syria, expected to rise

The death toll in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday has soared to at least 7,926, CNN reported citing officials.

At least 5,894 people were killed and 34,810 people injured in Turkey, according to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, who passed the statement on Tuesday whereas the Syrian Civil Defense, known as the "White Helmets," on Tuesday revealed that the number of fatalities in northwest Syria rose to 1,220 and injured to 2,600.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a state of emergency for three months in 10 southern provinces, which were hit by massive earthquakes, Anadolu Agency reported.

Addressing the State Information Coordination Center in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said, "Based on the authority given to us by Article 119 of the Constitution, we decided to declare a state of emergency."

"We will quickly complete the presidential and parliamentary processes about the state of emergency decision, which will cover 10 provinces where earthquakes have occurred and will last for three months," he added.

Following the devastating earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria on Monday, Mexico's well-known rescue dogs are travelling to Turkey, CNN reported.

Mexico is well known for its specialized and highly trained search and rescue canines. Mexico, a nation prone to earthquakes because of its location at the edge of the North American tectonic plate, routinely employs dogs.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province on Monday.

Later, a 7.6 magnitude quake centred in Kahramanmaras's Elbistan district rocked the region, affecting several other provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, and Gaziantep, as per the Anadolu Agency report.

The third earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hit Goksun, Turkey on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake was also felt in several countries, including Syria and Lebanon.

India is extending its support to Turkey through the ongoing crisis after the earthquake. The C17 flight with over 50 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and a specially trained dog squad along with necessary equipment, including medical supplies, drilling machines and other equipment required for the aid efforts departed for Turkey on Tuesday.

Several other countries have come forward to aid and assist Turkey after a massive earthquake shattered lives in the country.

The quake, one of the strongest to hit the region in more than 100 years, struck 23 kilometres east of Nurdagi, in Turkey's Gaziantep province, at a depth of 24.1 kilometres, the USGS reported.

Earlier, Turkey declared seven days of national mourning and the flag was lowered to half-mast.

( With inputs from ANI )

