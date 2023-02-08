Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out in Mahad MIDC at Raigad

A massive fire broke out at the Mallak Specialist industry in Raigad's Mahad MIDC and efforts are underway to bring the fire under control.

Two fire engines have reached the spot to control the fire. The cause of the fire is still unclear and since the last half an hour efforts are being made to bring the fire under control.

The EO plant in the factory has caught fire and the fire brigade is trying to put out the fire. The factory that caught fire has five floors. There was an explosion on the first floor and preliminary information has been received that the fire broke out.

Four workers were present on the floor when the fire broke out. It has been reported that one of the workers has gone out and the other three workers are still inside.