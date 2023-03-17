No Nobel peace prize for PM Modi? Asle Toje calls rumours fake

A few days ago, reports of Prime Minister Narendra Modi getting a Nobel Peace Prize went viral. Asle Toje, Deputy Leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee reportedly called PM Modi the most credible face of peace in the world today. Toje was also reported to be a big fan of the Indian PM.

Now, it has been revealed that this is fake news. Asle has Toje said, “It is completely fake. Let's not discuss it or give it more oxygen. I categorically deny that I said anything resembling."The Nobel Peace Prize is one of the most prestigious awards in the world, recognising those who have made significant contributions to promoting peace and resolving conflicts. PM Modi’s name was raised for the Nobel Peace Prize several times before. Many people have advocated for him to get the prestigious award for his efforts in promoting economic growth, reducing poverty and improving international relations through various initiatives such as the International Yoga Day and the International Solar Alliance. Meanwhile opposition in India has remained silent on the issue so far.