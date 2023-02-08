Tinder rolls out new features for users ahead of Valentine's Day

Ahead of Valentine's Day, dating app Tinder has rolled out several new safety features. These new features will give users more control over how they interact with others. Some of the features that the app is getting are chat in Incognito Mode, Block Profile, Long Press Reporting and others.

Incognito Mode on Tinder will let users fully hide their profile. Members can still 'Like' and 'Nope' in the app, but only those whom they've Liked will see them in their recommendations. In short, the users will have complete control over who will be able to see them while they scroll through profiles on Tinder. Tinder has also unveiled updates to 'Does This Bother You?' and 'Are You Sure?' features. These features give its members more control over how they interact with others. This will be extremely helpful for users in the 18-25 age group.

Block Profile' will launch on Android first and will then roll out on iOS during the first quarter of 2023, the company informed.With 'Block Profile,' members have the option to choose who they want to see on Tinder.Now, when profiles are suggested, before matching, members can block them so they don't show up again."It's an easy way to avoid seeing a boss or an ex. This new feature comes in addition to Block Contacts and blocking following making a report," said Tinder.Long press reporting lets people tap and hold offensive messages, launching the reporting flow directly in the chat experience.This peak dating season, Tinder is also launching the 'Green Flags' campaign and 'Healthy Dating Guide' in partnership with the non-profit NO MORE to promote healthy and safe dating.