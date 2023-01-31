Budget 2023: President Murmu lauds govt's unprecedented emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 31, 2023 12:08 PM 2023-01-31T12:08:26+5:30 2023-01-31T12:08:59+5:30
My government has continuously laid unprecedented emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship. Today our youth are showing the power of ...
My government has continuously laid unprecedented emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship. Today our youth are showing the power of their innovation to the world, Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of Parliament.
India has entered Amrit Kaal completing its 75 years of Independence. Amrit Kaal is a period of 100 years of Independence and making of a developed India.
Open in app
My government has continuously laid unprecedented emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship. Today our youth are showing the power of their innovation to the world: President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of Parliament pic.twitter.com/JCSAUaFzZo— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023