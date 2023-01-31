Budget 2023: Over 11 crore people got water supply in past 3 years
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 31, 2023 11:48 AM 2023-01-31T11:48:04+5:30 2023-01-31T11:48:23+5:30
About 11 crore families have been connected with piped water supply in three years under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Poor families are getting the maximum benefit from this said President Murmu to the joint sitting of Parliament.
Applauding the central government's initiatives, President Murmu said that more than 11 crore people across the country have access to water now due to the Jal Jeevan Mission.
