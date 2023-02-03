ED attaches of 3 firms in bank fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached assets worth Rs. 21.19 crore in connection with a bank fraud case.

The assests, both moveable and immoveable, belong to directors of three companies, sources informed.

The three companies are ARSS Damoh-Hirapur Tolls Pvt Ltd, ARSS Infra Projects Ltd, and Anil Contractors Pvt Ltd, they informed further.

The ED attached the assets over the fraud, which allegedly resulted in a loss of Rs 22.42 crore to the Central Bank of India, Bhubaneswar, sources added.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor