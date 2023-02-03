ED attaches of 3 firms in bank fraud case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached assets worth Rs. 21.19 crore in connection with a bank fraud case. ...
The assests, both moveable and immoveable, belong to directors of three companies, sources informed.
The three companies are ARSS Damoh-Hirapur Tolls Pvt Ltd, ARSS Infra Projects Ltd, and Anil Contractors Pvt Ltd, they informed further.
The ED attached the assets over the fraud, which allegedly resulted in a loss of Rs 22.42 crore to the Central Bank of India, Bhubaneswar, sources added.
Further details are awaited.
