Grand Cinemaz: Bringing cutting-edge technology and affordable 3D cinema experience to Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi [India], May 2 (/SRV): Renowned conglomerate Dev Bhoomi Group, headquartered in Himachal Pradesh, has recently hit a milestone with the opening of Grand Cinemaz, a brand-new 3D auditorium registered under the banner of DB Grand Cinemaz, a new initiative by the group of compes. Located at The Gulmohar Grand, a luxurious hotel by the Dev Bhoomi Group, the auditorium's highlights are its premium services, which are offered at an affordable rate.

The auditorium marks the onset of new cinema-going experiences in several untapped areas of Himachal Pradesh, as, within the next two years, the group of compes envisions opening 25 such auditoriums. Offering a luxury cinematic experience, Grand Cimemaz, located in a Tier-3 city in Himachal Pradesh, features two state-of-the-art screens with a robust seating capacity of 118 and 154, respectively, equipped with cutting-edge cinema technologies, including 3D screens, 2K projectors, and Dolby Atmos sound.

As evident by the world-class infrastructure that the project is bringing into the underdeveloped regions of Himachal Pradesh, this move plays a key role in the company's strategy of being the pioneer of development in the state. Already, in terms of its contribution to the commercial arena of Himachal Pradesh, the company is a major player in different sectors, such as automobiles, steel, hospitality, etc.

"I am delighted to unveil the new auditorium for our city as part of Dev Bhoomi's ongoing commitment to the progress of Tier-3 cities in Himachal Pradesh. Our dedication to developing remote areas through investments in infrastructure and technology remains unwavering. With Grand Cinemaz, we aim to provide a comprehensive experience with diverse amenities all under one roof, bringing the ultimate city experience closer to our people," says Rajinder Vashista, the founder and chairman of Dev Bhoomi Group.

Grand Cinemaz offers its guests easy access to a wide range of amenities at The Grand Gulmohar, such as a fine Indian restaurant, 27 deluxe rooms of different categories, two banquet halls, and a food court featuring a variety of international brands. Both the auditorium and the hotel strive to create an immersive luxury experience for the visitors, attracting several repeat footfalls. Moreover, much like the hotel's first-rate spread, the cinema's food and beverage offerings entail superlative options, including various international brands, such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Costa Coffee, and Barista, catering to the diverse tastes and preferences of its guests.

With Rajinder Vashista's vision to transform Himachal Pradesh, the Dev Bhoomi Group is resolved to bring an unprecedented wave of urbsation, which will elevate the stakeholders' lifestyles and be in harmony with their established way of life. Moreover, powered by dynamic management, the company is making strides in the hospitality, management, and cinema industries in Himachal Pradesh, offering residents and visitors alike a one-stop place to stay, dine, celebrate, and enjoy quality cinema.

This story has been provided by SRV. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/SRV)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor