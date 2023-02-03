Jharkhand: Rally, celebratory event in Dumka mark JMM's foundation day

Dumka (Jharkhand), Feb 3 An annual rally and 'Jalsa' to mark the foundation day of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) was organised in Jharkhand's sub-capital Dumka on Thursday. The celebratory event was attended by prominent leaders of the party, which included party president Shibu Soren and Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Though the rally was scheduled for 9 p.m. but thousands of supporters, carrying bows and arrows (also part of JMM's symbol) and other traditional weapons, started gathering at the venue of the event since the afternoon.

Party president Shibu Soren and Chief Minister Hemant Soren reached Dumka's Gandhi Maidan by helicopter in the afternoon to attend the rally.

Before the rally, the Chief Minister listened to the problems of hundreds of people and gave necessary instructions to officials.

The JMM was established on February 4, 1973 in Dhanbad, however, the foundation day ceremony was organised for the first time on February 2, 1977 in Dumka. Since then, this is the 44th consecutive year, when the annual 'Jalsa' is being organised by the party.

This celebratory event mostly starts at around 9 p.m. and continues till post-midnight, during which the party workers and supporters from various parts of the state assemble in Dumka. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the event was not organised on massive scale during the last two years - 2021 and 2022.

The event was also seen as a show of strength by the JMM amid the political situation in the state that has arisen due to the recent actions of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the ongoing tussle between the Centre and the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance government.

