Ileana D'Cruz flaunts baby bump for the 1st time after announcing pregnancy

Ileana D'Cruz shook the internet when she announced her pregnancy on social media. The actress shared a cute photo of an onsie and another photo of herself where she was wearing a personalized pendant, which read 'Mama.' Fans were obviously curious to know who the father is. However, Ileana has decided not to reveal details about her relationship yet. And for the very first time, Ileana showed off her full-grown belly on social media. Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram stories to share a black-and-white video of herself where she is seen relaxing on her bed wearing a knee-length gown. She pans the camera to show her baby bump. She also sips her coffee. Her pet dog keeps her company. Ileana captioned it, "Life lately (sic)."

On April 18, 2023, Ileana D'Cruz had announced her 'good news' with her massive fanbase by sharing two unmissable pictures on her IG handle. In the first picture, she showed a grey-hued onesie with a label on it that read, 'And so the Adventure begins'. The following picture was a closeup of a pendant with the word 'mama' carved. As per multiple reports, Ileana was in a long-distance relationship with Andrew Kneebone, until they broke up in 2019. Afterwards, if reports are to be believed, Ileana is in a relationship with Katrina Kaif's brother, Sebastien Laurent Michel. The duo was also spotted together in a few pictures from Katrina's birthday celebration in 2022 in the Maldives. In the pictures, Katrina's family members and friends, including her husband, Vicky Kaushal, sister, Isabelle Kaif, brother, Sebastien Laurent Michel, friends, Sharvari Wagh, Sunny Kaushal, Mini Mathur and others were seen.



