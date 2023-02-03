Mobile phones, knives, drugs recovered from inmates after surprise raids in Tihar jail

Mobile phones and knives were recovered from inside Delhi's Tihar Jail number 3 in a search operation, jail authorities said on Thursday.

After receiving information about restricted items being hidden by the inmates inside the prison cell, the jail administration conducted a search operation on Wednesday midnight and recovered mobile phones, knives, drugs and wires from Tihar jail number 3.

The jail authorities are interrogating the inmates about the prohibited items found with them despite strict inspection inside the premises.

The jail administration has conducted several search operations in the past as well and recovered mobile phones.

( With inputs from ANI )

