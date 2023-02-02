Chhattisgarh: GDP growth rate was over 8pc during UPA govt, now it's 6.3 pc and they call it Amrit Kaal, says CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has compared the GDP growth rate of the nation during the Congress-led UPA government and the current BJP-led NDA government after the Union Budget 2023 was presented on Wednesday.

CM Baghel on Thursday said, "During the UPA government, the GDP growth rate was more than eight per cent and now they (BJP) are calling 6.30 per cent GDP growth rate as Amrit Kaal. Bangladesh's rupee is stronger than ours. There is poverty and unemployment in the country but there is nothing in this budget."

"In the budget, they did not provide the support price to Kodo and Kutki which grow in Chhattisgarh, that is given by the state government. The biggest plant of Millets is in Chhattisgarh. We had our preparation from two years back, which they are doing today. On October 2, 2021, we demonstrated the production of electricity from cow dung. Recently, I have inaugurated a plant in Jagdalpur," he added.

"We are also making organic paint from Cow dung. We are at the forefront in the country in the direction of utilisation of cow dung. I would like to tell the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that now the central government is also praising the things made of cow dung in the budget and is talking about making a state symbol," Baghel said.

When asked about the fluctuation in share market after Hindenburg Research's report on Adani Group, Baghel said, "When we spoke against the BJP, we were called anti-Hindu; when we spoke against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, we were called anti-national but now the report which came to light, it is said that this is an attack on India, it is not an attack on Adani. Is Adani, India?"

"I have a doubt that the National Pension System (NPS) money which we were asking for (Rs 17000 crores) was not given to us and it has gone to LIC and SBI. Now, when the entire stock market has crashed, then also LIC has given money and bought shares. One should be aware whether the old age support of the employees will not be snatched away."

"The economist and the Government of India should tell whether the money which was going to be received by the employees in NPS after retirement will be drowned. The Government of India should disclose the matter. Due to a report, the stock market collapsed like a pack of cards. What has happened in just one week, even after that SBI's money and LIC's money is being invested in the Share market, it is a matter of great concern," Baghel said.

Reacting to the upcoming assembly election, he said, "Congress is ready to contest the election. We had fought against Raman Singh in the past and we were successful in limiting them (BJP) in 15 seats. The public had rejected them. The same faces are there again whether it is Raman Singh, Brijmohan Agarwal, Amar Agarwal, Rajesh Munat, they lose in 2018, they will again be the party's face this time, what else is there?"

Commenting on the BJP National Minority wings meeting, Baghel said that there would probably be some discussion about the love jihad of the son of a senior BJP leader."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor