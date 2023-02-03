N Ram Prasad appointed as High Commissioner to Eswatini

By ANI | Published: February 3, 2023 01:42 AM 2023-02-03T01:42:01+5:30 2023-02-03T07:15:02+5:30

2004) presently Deputy Chief of Mission in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Kingdom of Eswatini," the statement read.

N Ram Prasad appointed as High Commissioner to Eswatini | N Ram Prasad appointed as High Commissioner to Eswatini

N Ram Prasad appointed as High Commissioner to Eswatini

Next

N Ram Prasad has been appointed as the next High Commissioner to the Kingdom of Eswatini, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Thursday.

"N Ram Prasad (YOA: 2004) presently Deputy Chief of Mission in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Kingdom of Eswatini," the statement read.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Ministry Of External Affairs Ministry for external affairs Ministry of external affairs of india Ministry of external affairs ministry Indian external affairs minister External affairs ministry of india Ministry of external affairs of government of india Indian external affairs Ministry external affairs Ministry of external affairs on twitter