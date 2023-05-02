'The Last of Us' actor Pedro Pascal to join 'Gladiator' sequel

Washington [US], May 2 : The movie 'Gladiator' is making headlines with a star-studded cast as now 'The Last of Us' actor Pedro Pascal is joining 'Normal People' lead actor Paul Mescal in the period drama.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the giant commercial success web series 'The Last of Us' has already under process for the second season, Pedro who plays Joel in the series revolving around a post-apocalyptic world in 2023 after a pandemic caused by fungus is turning people into zombies will be shooting for director Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator' in fissures between the two.

Details related to Pedro's role in the sequel are yet to be shared.

The sequel follows the classic movie 'Gladiator' which earned more than $460 million at the worldwide box office and was nominated for 12 Oscars, winning five including Best Picture.

Earlier original 'Gladiator' star Russell Crowe who won an Oscar for his performance in an interview with Collider reported by Deadline mentioned feeling "slightly jealous" about not being part of the follow-up. He stated "I mean, look, the only thing that I really feel about it is slightly jealous, you know? Because I was a much younger man, obviously, it was a huge experience in my life. It's something that changed my life, really. It changed the way people regarded me and what I do for a living, and, you know, I've been very lucky to be involved in lots of big movies, but the legs on that film are incredible". The movie's impact on Russell's life can be felt in his statement.

David Scarpa will be writing down the script for the much-awaited sequel being set for release in 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor