On Thursday, January 26th, 2023, the 74th Republic Day was celebrated with great pride and enthusiasm at the Mahatma Gandhi School for the underprivileged in Pune, Maharashtra. The event began with a Flag Hoisting Ceremony led by Honorable Gaurav Sengupta, Chairman and Founder of BlueFlame Labs Pvt. Ltd. The ceremony was a grand and patriotic event, with the flag being hoisted to the sound of the national anthem, as students and guests alike stood at attention in respect for the country.

The ceremony was followed by a series of cultural events that showcased the talents of the students, who performed traditional dances and songs with great enthusiasm and energy. The guests were thoroughly impressed by the talent and creativity of the students, and many were moved to tears by their performances.

The annual national ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering of guests, including Honorable Sahebkour Kung-Sengupta (Co-Founder, BlueFlame Labs Pvt. Ltd), Dr Mahesh Rathi (Philanthropist), Honorable Jeetendra Bhandari (Founder Chairman - Walko Company Pvt. Ltd.), Dr Abha Kumari (Yog Guru), and the school's Founder President, Vinayak Deokar, along with Dr Ravindra Sethiya, Dr V. L. Bhujadi, Ms. Richa Deokar, and the school's Managing Trustee. Each of these guests brought their own unique perspective and contribution to the event, and their presence added to the significance and importance of the celebration.

In his speech, Gaurav Sengupta, Chairman and Founder of BlueFlame Labs Pvt. Ltd, emphasized the importance of giving back to the community and supporting the education of underprivileged children. He said, "At BlueFlame Labs, we believe that everyone deserves a chance at a good life and good education. As people who are blessed with resources, it is our responsibility to give back to society in any capacity we can. It is through events like these that we can truly make a difference in the lives of these children and build a better future for our country." His words were met with a round of applause from the guests, who agreed wholeheartedly with his sentiment.

BlueFlame Labs Pvt. Ltd is a socially responsible company, which is a leading provider of Salesforce, Microsoft, and Oracle NetSuite solutions. The company is dedicated to creating a better future for the youth of India through its innovative solutions and employee growth initiatives. The company is headquartered in Pune with international offices in USA and UK. The association with Mahatma Gandhi School is a reflection of the tech giant's commitment to giving back to the community and supporting the education of underprivileged children.

The company was founded by Gaurav Sengupta, Founder and Chairman, and Sahebkour Kung, Co-Founder, along with Praveen Shrivastava, Co-Founder, a trio that brings extensive experience and expertise in the Salesforce technology ecosystem to the table. Their passion for innovation and customer satisfaction has been instrumental in establishing BlueFlame Labs as a trusted provider that delivers measurable results for businesses. With a proven track record of success, BlueFlame Labs has been serving clients for the past 5 years.

The 74th Republic Day celebration at the Mahatma Gandhi School was a heartwarming and meaningful event for all involved. Not only was it an opportunity to celebrate the country's patriotism, but it also served as a reminder of the importance of giving back to the community and supporting the education of underprivileged children. BlueFlame Labs, as a socially responsible company, demonstrated their commitment to these values through their association with the school and their ongoing efforts to create a better future for the youth of India.

Furthermore, BlueFlame Labs continues to strive towards creating an inclusive and diverse environment within the company. The company actively promotes and encourages diversity and inclusivity in its hiring practices, employee development programs and in interactions with its customers and partners. By fostering a diverse and inclusive culture, BlueFlame Labs is able to bring a wealth of perspectives, ideas, and creativity to the table, which has greatly contributed to the company's success.

The celebration at Mahatma Gandhi School was not just a patriotic event but also an opportunity for BlueFlame Labs to give back to the community, support the education of underprivileged children and showcase their commitment to social responsibility and diversity. The company's dedication to creating a better future for the youth of India serves as an inspiration for others to follow in their footsteps.

