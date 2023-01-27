Pls add to LTCC News

The art mela will be a fun-filled workshop for the kids. The art mela will provide a change to learn various types of art from experts. The workshop include sculpture making - Varsha Malkhede, potrait making - Raju More, Tattoos - Balkrishna Chadidar and calligraphy artists will also give demonstrations to the students. Students will get basic requirements to try their hands in the workshop. For further details contact Campus Club head Nuzhat Fowad on 9822040483.