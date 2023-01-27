Buddhism thrives globally under PM Modi government

Buddhism has thrived globally under Prime minister Narendra Modi as the Indian government took Buddha's message to nations across the world to promote and expand Buddhism from a global perspective, Sathipattana Buddhist Magazine reported.

Calling PM Modi an "internationally renowned statesman," the Buddhist magazine said that he had reiterated his desire and indomitable spirit towards protecting and preserving such holy sites as shrines, temples, archaeological sites, and everything related to Buddhist heritage in India.

PM Modi also instituted uninterrupted and far-sighted measures to take the Buddha's message to nations across the world and to promote and expand Buddhism from a global perspective.

Exactly, a month ago, an innovative five-year Pali and Sanskrit International Bhikkhu Exchange Program was launched at Bodh Gaya and was the continuation of one among such far-sighted activities to promote Buddhism in the region and across Buddhist countries in the world.

The Mahanayake Theros of all three Nikayas of the Sri Lankan Maha Sangha together with hundreds of other senior members of the Maha Sangha attended it and His Holiness the Dalai Lama, delivered his lofty Buddhist teachings on that occasion for three consecutive days.

According to the Buddhist magazine, the Indian government has launched different plans to promote Buddhism among the people. India's Ministry of Culture also celebrated Buddha Jayanthi at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, in cooperation with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC).

In this event, PM Modi who inaugurated the event emphasized, while speaking on that occasion, the importance of Buddhist diplomacy to India's relations with other (predominantly Buddhist) countries in Asia.

In another Buddhist religious ceremony in Sarnath, PM Modi gave Sangha Dana to the Maha Sangha present, and also presented the Vishakh Samman Prashasti Patra Award to the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies in another such occasion. He gave a similar award at Bodh Gaya to the All-India Bhikkhu Sanga for their efforts to preserve and promote India's Buddhist heritage, art, culture, and Buddhist studies.

Not only PM Modi played an important role in spreading the word of Buddhism but Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama also propagated the message of peace based on Buddhist philosophy in countries across the world, as per the report in Sathipattana.

The Dalai Lama is the present world-recognized and world-renowned Buddhist spiritual leader, constantly travelling from county to country, especially to the Western hemisphere, taking the message of the Buddha, incessantly conducting lectures, talks, teachings and meeting with political and spiritual leaders. with a view to safeguarding Buddhist Teachings and practices. His Holiness the Dalai Lama is considered a living Bodhisattva, specifically, an emanation of Avalokitesvara.

Buddhist scholars said that the role that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been playing as a world-recognized statesman towards internationalizing Buddhist concepts is pivotal to the role that Emperor Dharmashoka played millennia back towards that cause. In extending every support and cooperation to His Holiness the Dalai Lama, and his followers in India to take the message of the Buddha across the world, despite vehement and continuing protests from China; his government's committed involvement towards preserving Buddhist historical, cultural and archaeological sites; his government's support and direct involvement in all Buddhist religious activities, celebrations and festivals; entertaining with open arms Buddhist religious tourism and he himself visiting and taking part in some of such important celebrations, PM Modi is extending yeoman services for the promotion of the noble Buddhist doctrines throughout the world.

Certainly, this trend under the able leadership of the Prime Minister would instill in the minds of political, religious and corporate leaders sublime thoughts of brotherhood, compassion and non-violence for a peaceful, harmonious, happy and war-free world of tomorrow, according to Sathipattana.

( With inputs from ANI )

