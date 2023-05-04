8 essential tips for summer nail care

By life

New Delhi, May 4 As the summer season approaches, it's important to take extra care of your nails, which can get dry, brittle and prone to breakage due to heat and humidity.



Rajesh U. Pandya, Managing Director, of KAI India, gives some advice on how to take care of nails in summer:

* Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate: Staying hydrated is key to keeping your nails healthy and strong. Drink plenty of water and include hydrating foods in your diet, such as cucumbers, watermelon, and strawberries. You can also apply a moisturising hand cream or nail oil to your nails and cuticles to keep them hydrated.

* Wear gloves: When doing household chores like washing dishes or gardening, wear gloves to protect your nails from harsh chemicals and dirt. This will also help to prevent your nails from getting brittle and breaking.

* Avoid overexposure to the sun: While it's important to get some sun exposure to maintain healthy levels of vitamin D, overexposure can be harmful to your nails. Too much sun can cause your nails to dry out, become discoloured, or even crack. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen on your hands and nails whenever you're outside for extended periods of time.

* Don't forget to exfoliate: Just like your skin, your nails and cuticles can benefit from exfoliation. Use a gentle nail brush or an exfoliating scrub to remove dead skin cells and stimulate blood flow to your nails. This will also help to prevent ingrown nails and keep your cuticles looking healthy.

* Keep your nails short: Long nails may look glamorous, but they can be more prone to breakage and damage in the summer months. Keep your nails short and well-groomed to prevent them from snagging or breaking. This will also make it easier to maintain good nail hygiene.

* Take a break from nail polish: While it's fun to wear nail polish, it's important to give your nails a break from time to time. Constantly wearing nail polish can weaken your nails and make them more prone to breakage. Give your nails a chance to breathe for a few days after regular intervals

By following these tips, you can keep your nails looking and feeling healthy all summer long. Remember to stay hydrated, protect your nails from the sun and chemicals, and choose safe nail products. With a little bit of care and attention, you can have strong and beautiful nails all year round.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor