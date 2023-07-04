Odisha FC signs Lalliansanga Renthlei on three-year deal

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 4 : Odisha FC have completed the transfer of midfielder Lalliansanga Renthlei from Rajasthan United FC on a three-year deal.

Renthlei, a product of the AIFF Elite Academy, has shown promise throughout his career, and his transfer to the Kalinga Warriors is expected to be a significant boost for the team, as per ISL press release.

Lalliansanga Renthlei kick-started his professional career with the Chennaiyin FC Reserves in 2017. Hailing from Mizoram, he quickly caught the attention of scouts with his exceptional skills and footballing acumen. After his stint with Chennaiyin FC, Renthlei joined the Indian Arrows. During his time with the Indian Arrows, Renthlei focused on honing his skills, gaining valuable experience, and further refining his game.

Following his stint with the Indian Arrows, Renthlei made a move to Sudeva Delhi FC, where he continued to impress with his versatility and tactical awareness. His performances coming off the bench at Sudeva Delhi FC caught the attention of Rajasthan United FC, who secured his services. Renthlei quickly established himself as a vital cog in the RUFC squad, showcasing his ability to adapt to different positions and displaying an astute understanding of the game.

His ability to play in the middle of the park combined with his skill to control the game, vision, and range of passing makes him a valuable asset for OFC.

Apart from his positional versatility, Renthlei possesses a keen understanding of the game. His tactical awareness allows him to make intelligent decisions on the field, both in terms of positioning and distribution. Renthlei's passing accuracy and ability to initiate attacks from the back have added a new dimension to his game, making him an essential player for his team's build-up play.

Lalliansanga Renthlei's transfer to Odisha FC marks an important milestone in his career. The move to a new club offers him a fresh challenge and an opportunity to continue his growth as a player.

