UP CM mourns deaths due to lightning in Azamgarh, Ghazipur

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed grief over the deaths that occurred in the Azamgarh and Ghazipur districts, due to lightning strikes.
The Chief Minister also announced a relief amount of Rs 4 lakh for the deceased's family members. In addition, he also directed for the proper treatment of the injured.
Earlier today, lightning struck Azamgarh and Ghazipur.
Further details awaited.
