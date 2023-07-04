UP CM mourns deaths due to lightning in Azamgarh, Ghazipur

July 4, 2023

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed grief over the ...

UP CM mourns deaths due to lightning in Azamgarh, Ghazipur

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed grief over the deaths that occurred in the Azamgarh and Ghazipur districts, due to lightning strikes.

The Chief Minister also announced a relief amount of Rs 4 lakh for the deceased's family members. In addition, he also directed for the proper treatment of the injured.

Earlier today, lightning struck Azamgarh and Ghazipur.

Further details awaited.

