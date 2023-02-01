Praadis Education overcomes financial obstacle for NEET aspirants

Praadis Education has now launched NEET course for the students of class 11th, 12th and droppers at the most affordable price and the most opportune time.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET, formerly the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), is an all India pre-medical entrance test for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and other courses in government and private institutions in India. The exam is conducted by National Testing Agency.

'Praadis Education,' a digital learning platform is offering the preparation course for this test of great significance by conducting digital live classes and doubt-solving sessions for all its subscribers. Class 11th,12th and droppers can avail this never-before offer and benefit themselves within a short time. The app that's well liked and loved for its top-notch digital live classes comprises the syllabi from class 11th and 12th Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects wherein Botany and Zoology are the two prime disciplines of the last and are dealt individually. The live classes are one and a half hour long where educators use different modes of teaching to make complex topics simple and easy to understand. Not to mention, any doubts that arise are resolved by these first-rate teachers in real-time. These lectures are recorded and stored in the app for student access at the time and place of their choosing. Once the topic has been taught several DPP (Daily Practice Problems) sheets are dished out to learners for practice. Tests are conducted at the end of every chapter for reality testing in terms of whether or not students grasped what was transferred to them.

Educators from Praadis also offer mentoring and counselling to students pursuing NEET by dispensing tips, tricks, study plan to prepare for it accompanied with personalized attention in dealing with the stress that comes along while undertaking such exam. The educators are subject-experts who share everything one should know about the test along with the ways to ace it.

Using mock papers that are comprehensive in nature including questions from every field helps aspirants understand which part of the syllabi needs more attention. Solving such test papers within the stipulated time helps assess the level of preparation thereby giving a chance to work upon the weaknesses. Such approach has helped numerous parents realize the dream of quality education for their children aiming to crack toughest of exams without having to travel long distances.

The staff also organizes virtual parent-teacher meet at regular intervals to relieve the parents of their queries and guide them as to what approach should be employed by them at home for their child. This greatly helps the parents keep tabs on their child's progress.

With this new attempt from Praadis Education, it intends to transform the crucial years of learners also into the stress-free and successful ones .

