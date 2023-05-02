Nine World Record Holder Sandeep Marwah Honoured with Doctorate by French University

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 2 (/GPRC): Renowned media personality and educationist, Sandeep Marwah, was recently honored by a French university at Raipur for his outstanding contribution to the media industry. The university conferred upon him the degree of Doctor of Literature (D.Litt), recognizing his exceptional achievements and nine world records in the field of media.

The degree was presented to Sandeep Marwah by the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, and Dr Vivek Choudhary, Vice President of Ecole Superieure Robert de Sorbon, France. This latest honor is a testament to Sandeep Marwah's dedication and hard work, as well as his commitment to promoting excellence in media education.

Sandeep Marwah is a well-known figure in the media industry, having made significant contributions as a film and television producer, director, and educator. He is the founder of Noida Film City, the fastest growing film city in the world, the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT), the first private film school in the country, and Marwah Studios, the first professional film studios in North India.

He has been instrumental in promoting the cause of media education across the world and is the producer of 3300 short films and 7500 events, with the largest number of tourists under film and cultural tourism to Noida Film City, totaling 3 million.

Sandeep Marwah's vast experience in the media industry, coupled with his academic qualifications, has made him a respected authority in the field of media education. He is the founder of the first-ever Film University at Raipur, Chhattisgarh, further contributing to the promotion of media education.

This latest honor adds to Sandeep Marwah's long list of achievements and is a source of inspiration for aspiring media professionals around the world. His dedication to the cause of media education and his commitment to excellence continue to serve as an inspiration to many in the industry.

This story is provided by GPRC. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/GPRC)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor