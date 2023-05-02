Meet the educationalist who is changing the roadmap of Tamil Nadu’s education system: Dr. Neela Vishnu

India has a strong education tradition which is widely respected. For instance the gurukul system which evolved in ancient India is acknowledged even today as a sound system of transmitting knowledge. With such strong and time-honoured traditions to guide and support the education system, being confident and hopeful about the present and future of Indian education is of supreme importance. However this tradition needs to be upgraded and supplemented with application oriented/ practical teaching-learning practices in classrooms, at all levels. Dr. Neela Vishnu, a visionary and pillar of Tamil Nadu’s education system is working his way through to make teaching and learning a pious process, like it always was meant to be. He is an enthusiastic, dynamic and vibrant educationalist whose mission is to give quality education to the students and improve their living standards. He is a diligent and a dedicated person and is a role model for the younger generation.

Dr. Vishnu has been a firm believer of the fact that the teaching career is a satisfying career for those who value intellectual freedom, within the constraints imposed by the system and for those who like constant challenges and he believes that a teaching profession can give you plenty of them.Dr. Neela Vishnu, MBA.,D.litt., and managing director of Rohini College of Engineering and Technology, Tamil Nadu is a visionary with a mission to change the educational environment in Indian colleges and bring them at par with great names in the education sector. He received his bachelor’s degree in Economics from M.S. University and has completed his MBA (finance and marketing) from SRM University in 2013. It’s safe to say that this genius had achieved tremendous heights at a very young age. He received the prestigious Rashtra Vibhushan Award for his excellent contribution to education and Social Development and also received an honorary doctoral letter for his excellent contribution in social service. People like Dr. Vishnu are amongst those who are fighting against the odds every day and lighting their bulb in remote corners of the country with very limited means. Rohini College of Engineering and Technology, under his direction proudly stands among the top 5 colleges in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts of Tamil Nadu today.Teaching is a noble profession and seeing educators like Dr. Neela Vishnu who tirelessly work towards a better future for their kids are the true embodiment of that philosophy.