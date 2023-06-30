NorthEast United FC extends Romain Philippoteaux's contract

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 30 : NorthEast United FC have completed the contract extension of French midfielder Romain Philippoteaux, the club announced the extension through their social media handles on Thursday.

The Frenchman, who made his debut in the ISL with NorthEast United FC in the 2022-23 season, had his first foray outside his country after playing 10 seasons in the first and second division of French Football, as per ISL.

Primarily playing as a midfielder, Philippoteaux has the ability to play wide and play on the flanks. During his time with the Highlanders, the 26-year-old was deployed as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder as well as a left-winger.

He racked up two assists and two goals in 18 appearances for the Guwahati-based side in an underwhelming ISL 2022-23 season where they finished at the bottom of the table.

