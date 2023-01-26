PM Modi thanks world leaders for their R-Day wishes
By IANS | Published: January 26, 2023 10:21 PM 2023-01-26T22:21:03+5:30 2023-01-26T22:45:21+5:30
New Delhi, Jan 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked world leaders for extending their greetings on India's 74th Republic Day.
In response to a tweet by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Modi said: "Thank you Prime Minister @AlboMP. Greetings to you and to the friendly people of Australia on Australia Day."
In response to a tweet by French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi said: "Grateful for your warm greetings my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron on India's Republic Day. I share your commitment to work together for success of India's G20 Presidency and 25th anniversary of India-France Strategic Partnership. India and France together are a force for global good."
Modi also thanked Nepalese Prime Minister Prachanda for his wishes.
"Thank You @cmprachanda ji for your warm wishes!" Modi tweeted in response to Prachanda's wishes.
Responding to Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering's wishes, Modi said: "Thank you @PMBhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering for your warm wishes! India is committed to its unique partnership with Bhutan for progress and prosperity of both our nations."
In response to a tweet by President of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the Prime Minister said: "Thank you for your warm greetings, President @ibusolih. Glad to see the sustained progress achieved by India-Maldives partnership, underpinned by common democratic values."
In response to a tweet by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi tweeted: "Thank you for your warm wishes for India's Republic Day, PM @netanyahu. Look forward to further strengthening our strategic partnership."
Responding to Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth's wishes, Modi said: "Thank you, PM @KumarJugnauth. In our shared journey as modern Republics, our two countries have been partnering closely in people-centred development. Looking forward to taking our cherished partnership with Mauritius to even greater heights."
