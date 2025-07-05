Sushil Kedia Apologises to Raj Thackeray for Remarks After Mumbai Office Vandalism, Calls MNS Chief a 'Hero' (Watch)

Investor Sushil Kedia issued an apology to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray after his office in Mumbai’s Worli area was attacked by MNS workers on Saturday, July 5, over his remarks against the Marathi language. He also praised the MNS chief and said that he was not in the right frame of mind when he made the comments.

After the vandalism at his Mumbai office, Kedia said in a video on X: “Having come under mental pressure from the violence inflicted on those who do not know Marathi, I ended up overreacting. I realize I must take back my overreactions and withdraw.”

I request @RajThackeray Ji to consider my humble submission. pic.twitter.com/i8zGszgNtW — Sushil Kedia (@sushilkedia) July 5, 2025

“I have always had a deep sense of appreciation and gratitude for Mr. Raj Thackeray for the strong issues he raises, for the strength with which he stands up for matters concerning all of us. He’s always been a hero, but this time, when our own people have been at loggerheads with each other, my mind went haywire,” he added.

Also Read | Raj and Uddhav Thackeray Reunite After 20 Years, Share Stage at Mega ‘Victory’ Rally in Mumbai (Watch Video).

“I have been a fan and an ardent follower and have regularly tweeted positively about him. But in this kind of situation, where our own are hurting our own, I erred completely in my emotional overreactions,” he said.

Earlier, Kedia had challenged Raj Thackeray over learning the Marathi language. His posts sparked outrage, leading to the attack on his office in Worli on Saturday. The controversy began when Kedia reacted to an incident in Mira Road, where MNS workers allegedly assaulted a sweet shop owner for not speaking Marathi.