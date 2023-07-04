AIFF Awards: Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manisha Kalyan named Footballers of the Year for 2022-23

Bengaluru, July 4 India and Mumbai City FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte and forward Manisha Kalyan were on Tuesday named the AIFF Men's and Women's Footballer of the Year for 2022-23 season for their impressive performances throughout the season.

The 26-year-old Chhangte becomes only the second player from Mizoram, following Jeje Lalpekhlua in 2016, to be bestowed with the men's Player of the Year award.

The winger played 12 times during the international season for India, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the 2022-23 season. He beat national team-mates Nandhakumar Sekar and Naorem Mahesh Singh to the coveted award.

Chhangte also emerged as one of Mumbai City FC's most influential figures in their League Winners' Shield run, appearing in all 22 of the club's Indian Super League (ISL) matches last season and scoring 10 goals while providing six assists.

He netted seven more goals and provided three assists in seven appearances in the Durand Cup last season, while also managing to score one goal in three games in the Super Cup.

On the other hand, the 21-year-old forward Manisha won the AIFF Women's Footballer of the Year award for the 2022-23 season, surpassing Dalima Chhibber and Ngangbam Sweety Devi.

The Punjab-born footballer continues to shine brightly in her career, securing this prestigious award for the second consecutive time. Kalyan had previously won the 2020-21 AIFF Women's Emerging Footballer of the Year as well.

Meanwhile, Akash Mishra has been named the Men's Emerging Player of the Year for the season by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) after its Annual General Meeting here.

The 21-year-old left-back, who recently made a move to Mumbai City FC, had yet another remarkable season with Hyderabad FC. Mishra played a pivotal role in helping the team keep ten clean sheets throughout the ISL season. He made 25 appearances for the Yellow and Black in the 2022-23 season and also managed to score one goal.

The defender participated in ten matches for India throughout the past season and played a key role in keeping six clean sheets.

The 16-year-old forward Shilji Shaji has been named the AIFF Women's Emerging Player of the Year. She is currently a member of the Indian U-17 side and emerged as the top scorer in the 2023 SAFF U-17 Women's Championship, netting eight goals in four games.

The former Indian international Clifford Miranda, who guided Odisha FC to their first-ever silverware, has been voted as the AIFF's Men's Coach of the Year. He took over as the interim head coach at the end of the season following the departure of Josep Gombau.

Under his guidance, Odisha FC clinched the Super Cup and also secured qualification for the AFC Cup with a victory over Gokulam Kerala in the Club Playoff.

Miranda served as an assistant to Gombau during the ISL season, contributing to the club's historic qualification for the ISL playoffs. The 40-year-old has recently parted ways with the Juggernauts to pursue new challenges in his coaching career.

On the other hand, Priya Parathi Valappil, the former Indian international and the current head coach of the India women's U17 team, has been voted as the AIFF Women's Coach of the Year.

The best players and coaches of the 2022-23 season were picked by eminent former players, including ex-captains Shabbir Ali, IM Vijayan and Bhaichung Bhutia.

