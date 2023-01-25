Maple's Biggest Republic Day Sale: iPhone 13 price down to Rs. 59,999 and iPhone 14 at Rs. 67,900

There is a huge price drop on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 at Maple. Maple, one of India's largest Apple Premium Resellers, has come up with the greatest Republic Day offer. Their irresistible deals include a jaw-dropping price drop on iPhone 13 which is available at Rs.59,999 and the latest iPhone 14 which is available at only Rs.67,900.

The current price of the iPhone 13 is Rs.69,900. Get flat Rs.7,901 off with Maple instant discount and additional HDFC instant cashback of Rs. 2,000 which brings the effective price of the latest iPhone 13 to Rs.59,999. If anyone wishes to exchange their existing phone, one can get the best buyback value for their device with an additional Rs. 6,000 exchange bonus (The buyback value and additional exchange bonus are only available in stores).

The current price of the latest iPhone 14 is Rs.79,900. Get flat Rs.8,000 off with Maple instant discount and additional HDFC instant cashback of Rs. 4,000 which brings the effective price to Rs. 67,900. To make the deal even more enticing, Maple is offering the best buyback value and an additional exchange bonus of Rs.6,000, if one brings their old phone to one of their stores (The buyback value and additional exchange bonus are only available in stores).

Maple offers best-in-class customer experience and valuable offers, giving them an edge over others. It has a robust Pan India e-commerce presence with stores in Mumbai and Mangalore. Over its 15 years of experience, it has more than half a million customers and it aims to strengthen it further by offering exemplary customer service.

To know more about other offers, visit the nearest Maple store or log on to maplestore.in

