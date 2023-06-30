Benjamin Netanyahu: Since Operation Protective Edge we have grown immeasurably stronger

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 30 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at a ceremony held Thursday to honour the memory of those who fell in the July 2014 Operation Protective Edge that was carried out against the Hamas terror organization in Gaza. (Anniversaries such as this are observed in Israel according to their date on the Hebrew Calendar, which in this case falls this week.)

"The rounds of military conflict in recent years teach that in a fight against those who seek our lives, there can be neither respite nor weakness," said Netanyahu. "We are determined to respond to every attempt to harm us, just as we did in Operation Guardians of the Walls two years ago and in Operation Shield and Arrow last month."

"Since Operation Protective Edge," he added, "we have grown immeasurably stronger - in building up our power in operational responses to those who try to challenge us. Israel relies - first and foremost - on itself, regarding its security."

Netanyahu also said a few words about the continuing threat to world security that Iran poses saying, about its attempts to develop a nuclear arsenal and regarding the terrorist attacks of its proxies against Israel saying, "We are increasing our strength and varying our capabilities against those who try to threaten us with destruction; on one front or on several, our response and our capabilities will be wide-ranging, determined and powerful." (ANI/TPS)

