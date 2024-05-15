RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Win Toss, Opt to Bat Against Punjab Kings

May 15, 2024

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) elected to bat first after winning the toss against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

RR, currently in second place in the standings with 16 points, have already secured their spot in the playoffs. Meanwhile, PBKS languish at the bottom of the table with just eight points and are out of contention for the postseason.

This is the second time these two teams have met at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium this season. In their previous encounter back in April, RR emerged victorious in a close chase.

