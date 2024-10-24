Pune Crowd Erupts With Chants of “Mumbai Cha Raja, Rohit Sharma” During IND vs NZ 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video)

Pune, Maharashtra (October 24, 2024): India captain Rohit Sharma received an enthusiastic welcome from fans on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. As the Indian team entered the field, the crowd erupted with chants of “Mumbai cha raja, Rohit Sharma.” The moment was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media.

'Mumbai Cha Raja, Rohit Sharma' chants at the Pune stadium.



- The Hitman ruling!

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. After a cautious start by openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway, the Kiwis reached 92 for two at lunch, with Conway unbeaten on 47 and Rachin Ravindra on five.

Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice in the first session, claiming Latham’s wicket for 15 runs. Latham was trapped leg-before wicket in Ashwin's first over, continuing his poor record against the spinner, having been dismissed by him nine times in 11 innings. Will Young joined Conway but was dismissed for 18, caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off Ashwin’s bowling.

Conway and Ravindra navigated the remainder of the session without further loss. Ashwin finished with figures of 2 for 33.

This match is crucial for India, who trail 1-0 in the three-match series. A win is essential to maintain their home dominance over the past 12 years and enhance their chances of reaching a hat-trick of ICC World Test Championship finals, with a challenging Australian series looming.

Pacer Matt Henry missed the game for New Zealand due to a niggle, with Mitchell Santner stepping in. For India, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, and Kuldeep Yadav were absent, while Shubman Gill returned after missing the first Test due to neck stiffness. Akash Deep replaced Siraj, and Washington Sundar made his first Test appearance since March 2021, taking Kuldeep's place.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O’Rourke.