Pune Rape Case: Man Poses As Delivery Boy and Rapes Woman; Sends A Chilling Message and Takes Selfie

In Kondhwa, Pune, a man posing as a courier delivery boy is accused of raping a woman. On July 2 at 7:30 pm, the man went to the society of the 25-year-old woman. The man persisted in insisting that a signature was necessary even as she rejected the service. He sprayed her face with something and raped her as she opened the door to sign. According to a report by News18, the man used the woman's phone to take a selfie after the assault and left behind a spine-chilling message, "I'll be back."



The police are currently investigating this case.

In another incident earlier this week in Pune, two unidentified individuals riding motorcycles are accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl and robbing three other women sitting in a car. According to the police, the event happened on a highway in the Daund area on Monday at approximately 4:15 am. After the driver required a tea break, the car in which the girl and three other women were riding stopped on the stretch, officials said.

“As the driver felt sleepy, he halted the car near a tea stall. When the driver stepped out to answer nature’s call, two unidentified men approached the vehicle and threatened the occupants with sharp weapons and robbed the gold jewellery," a police official told news agency PTI.

“One of the accused then took the minor girl out of the car and sexually assaulted her," he added.