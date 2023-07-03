Ajit Pawar, Bhujbal meet Fadnavis to discuss allocation of portfolios

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal met Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to discuss allocation of portfolios in the cabinet, sources told PTI.In the past, Ajit Pawar held portfolios such as water resources department, power and finance. Currently, all the three portfolios are with Fadnavis, who also holds charge of the state home department. NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced the expulsion of MPs Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel for “anti-party activities”. The NCP also informed through a letter to Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs about the party’s resolution to move disqualification proceedings against them. Meanwhile, Patel announced the removal of Jayant Patil as Maharashtra NCP president and appointed Tatkare as new state president.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar reached Yashwant Chavan Samadhi in Karad amid a show of strength, where he addressed a public meeting and expressed confidence in people after a rift in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). People of Maharashtra will not succumb to undemocratic forces, Pawar said.In another development, Congress took exception to Sharad Pawar declaring name of Jitendra Awhad as leader of opposition. On Sunday, Jitendra Awhad was made the Leader of Opposition in Assembly replacing Ajit Pawar, who formulated a split in the NCP by joining the Maharashtra government. Pawar’s move is yet another blow to the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as well as the Opposition unity project. Sharad Pawar, however, remains defiant, vowing to rebuild the party.

