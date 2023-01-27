BJP makes a push in the teachers constituency elections

-Other party candidates trying to take advantage of anti-incumbency against MLC Kale

Aurangabad: Party office bearers and public representatives of the BJP in Marathwada have started working vigorously for the candidate Kiran Patil who is contesting the elections for the Marathwada teachers constituency.

This election, which seemed one-sided at the beginning, has become very competitive in the final phase of campaigning, and candidates are canvassing villages for votes. Although many people are trying their luck in this election, the real fight seems to be between the incumbent MLC Vikram Kale of NCP and Kiran Patil of BJP. A lot will also depend on how many votes the candidates Suryakant Vishwas Rao of Marathwada Teachers Union, independent Pradeep Salunke and Sanjay Taide-Patil of Maharashtra English School Trustees Association will get.

BJP State president Chandrashekhar Bawankule held 10 rallies for BJP candidate Patil. Also, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tried to convince the teachers by saying that the government is positive about the old pension scheme. Higher education minister Girish Mahajan held meetings in Nanded and Latur. MLA Rana Jagjitsingh Patil is managing the campaign. Apart from BJP office bearers, MLAs-MPs of the Shinde group are also seen to have joined Patil's campaign. Patil has also done a lot of campaigning in the final phase.

NCP's Kale is contesting the elections for the fourth time. He has also heavily campaigned the entire constituency. Former CM Ashok Chavan, former deputy CM Ajit Pawar along with Congress and NCP leaders have started campaigning. However, there is a discussion that this time Kale may be hit by anti-incumbency.