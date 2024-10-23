IND vs NZ, 2nt Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs New Zealand Match on TV and Online

India and New Zealand will clash in the 2nd Test of the ongoing New Zealand tour of India on Thursday, October 24. The match will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Rohit Sharma will captain India, while Tom Latham leads the New Zealand team.

Broadcasting and Streaming Details

Official Broadcaster : Sports18 Network

: Sports18 Network Live Streaming : Jio Cinema app (free access, login required)

: Jio Cinema app (free access, login required) Television Telecast: Sports18 and DD Sports

Match Details

Date and Time : Thursday, October 24, at 9:30 AM IST

: Thursday, October 24, at 9:30 AM IST Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

The Black Caps currently hold a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after winning the first Test by eight wickets, with the entire first day washed out due to rain. As a result, India must win the 2nd Test to keep their chances of winning the series alive.