IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy Bowled for 1 After Misjudging Chris Woakes’ Delivery in Bizarre Fashion (VIDEO)

India’s young batting all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was dismissed in a bizarre manner during the second Test against England at Headingley on Wednesday. The 22-year-old was bowled by Chris Woakes after a costly misjudgment that left fans and experts stunned. Reddy, who returned to the playing XI after missing the first Test, came in to bat at No. 6 following the dismissal of Rishabh Pant in the 61st over. However, he lasted just one over at the crease.

On the fourth ball of the 62nd over, Woakes delivered a good-length ball outside off stump. Reddy misread the line and chose not to offer a shot. The ball sharply nipped back in and crashed into his stumps, dismissing him for just 1 run off 6 deliveries.

The dismissal drew sharp reactions as it appeared to be a clear lapse in judgment. Reddy’s brain-fade moment gave England an easy breakthrough and added pressure on the Indian batting lineup.

Reddy replaced Shardul Thakur in the second Test after Thakur failed to make an impact in the series opener. The team management, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, opted to bring in Reddy for his all-round potential. Karun Nair was promoted to No. 3 in the order as Sai Sudharsan was dropped.