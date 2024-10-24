Pune Crowd Erupts With ‘Kohli Ko Bowling Do’ Chants During IND vs NZ 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video)

Fans at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium erupted in chants of "Kohli ko bowling do" on Day 1 of the second Test between India and New Zealand on Thursday. The incident occurred just before the 47th over, with New Zealand at 143 for three. The moment was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media.

Fans were continuously shouting 'Kohli ko bowling do' chants



The 35-year-old has bowled infrequently throughout his 116-Test career and has yet to take a wicket. In limited-overs cricket, he has claimed five wickets in 295 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and four wickets in 125 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

Earlier in the day, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat. Openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham put on 30 runs before Ravichandran Ashwin struck in his first over, dismissing Latham for 15. Ashwin later removed Will Young for 18 to give India an early advantage.

Conway, who scored a solid 76, formed a crucial 62-run stand with Rachin Ravindra. However, Washington Sundar turned the tide for India with two quick wickets before tea, dismissing Ravindra (65) and Tom Blundell (3).

Sundar's brilliance continued in the final session, as the visitors crumbled from 201 for five to 259 all out. Sundar registered career-best figures of seven for 59, while Ashwin finished with three wickets.

New Zealand leads the three-match series 1-0 after securing an eight-wicket victory in the first Test in Bengaluru.

Brief Scores

New Zealand: 259 all out (Devon Conway 76, Rachin Ravindra 65; Washington Sundar 7-59, Ravichandran Ashwin 3-77) vs. India.