'True Face is Exposed': Sanjay Raut Attacks Eknath Shinde Over 'Jai Gujarat' Slogan in Presence of Amit Shah in Pune

Deputy CM of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde ended his speech in Pune with Jai Gujarat slogan, which added fuel to the ongoing Hind vs Marathi controversy. During this speech union minister Amit Shah was also present. Shinde spoke at the inauguration program of Jairaj Sports and Convention Center. At the end of his speech, Shinde raised the slogan 'Thank you, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Gujarat'. In response to this Sanjay Raut criticize Shinde and said that the real truth is out.

Sanjay Raut took X (formerly twitter) has targeted Eknath Shinde over 'Jai Gujarat' slogan. He has criticized saying, "The true face of the duplicate Shiv Sena was exposed today in front of Amit Shah! In Pune, this gentleman raised the slogan “Jai Gujarat” in front of Amit Shah! What should be done? Such men should be counted and struck. Strike a thousand, but count that one!How can such a person remain in Maharashtra’s Cabinet?"

Eknath Shinde has given this slogan in the presence of Amit Shah. Shinde recited a poem for Shah. "Your lofty intentions even shake the rocks, what is the enemy, the storm also changes its attitude, with your arrival the air here changes, with your arrival every person bows down in politeness".

What Eknath Shinde Said in Speech?

Deputy CM Shinde spoke at the inauguration ceremony of Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre in Kondhwa. While concluding his speech, Shine asked the audience if he could say a shayari to honour Shah, to which the crowd shouted loudly in response to the Deputy CM. After that, Shinde ended his speech with, "Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra," and lastly after pausing for some moment he canted "Jai Gujarat" which has shock several and expressed a sense of surprise. The slogan 'Jai Gujarat' in Maharashtra is likely to create political discussions and criticisms.