80 Dindies from city to go to Chhota Pandharpur

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Those devotees from the city who could not go to Pandharpur on Ashadi Ekadashi will go to Chhota Pandharpur in the Waluj area with around 80 Dindies on Thursday (June 29). As the Warkaries enjoy participating in the big Dindies, the city devotees will get a similar experience of walking, and indulging in the devotion of Lord Vitthala, Bhajan, Ringan, Phugdi, and other activities in these small Dindies. The tradition of Dindies is age-old in Chhota Pandharpur. However, its importance has increased considerably in the past 30 years. This place is just 16 kms away from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and the Vitthal - Rukhmani temple here is considered as most pious. In all, 80 80 Dindies from the city and around 70 from the other nearby areas, that is around 150 Dindies will go to Chhota Pandharpur. Accordingly, the temple and the police administrations have made the arrangements. Considering the increased number of Dindies, the police have planned the route of the Dindies and planned the traffic arrangement accordingly.

The Dindies will be organised from Cidco- Hudco, Chikalthana, Mukundwadi, Begumpura, Osmanpura, Pundliknagar, Jaibhavaninagar, and other parts of the city. More than 100 devotees including men and women from all age groups participate in each of them. The Devotees after crossing the Cantonment railway flyover rest for some time in the Golwadi Tekdi area and eat food there. Later, they indulged in religious activities like Bhajan, Ringan, and Phugdi and engross in the devotion of Lord Vitthala. Later, the Dindies reach Chhota Pandharpur.

Appeal for young warkaries to remain in the Dindies

The schools will be closed on Ashadi Ekadashi on Thursday. Hence, many young warkaries are likely to accompany the Dindies from various parts of the city. Hence, the police have appealed to the young warkaries to remain with the Dindies and should not leave it. Similarly, the organisers should look after them.