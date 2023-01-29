Producers Guild of India express gratitude towards centre for helping over smooth release of Pathaan

The Producers Guild of India on Friday expressed gratitude to all the state governments for safeguarding the sanctity of cinema by ensuring a peaceful release of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. In a lengthy note, handle of Producers Guild of India, they have gone to explain how the Bollywood business is a matter of employment for many and success stories like Pathaan help them retain their jobs and careers. Their official statement read, “Producers Guild of India thanks all state governments for ensuring peaceful release of historic blockbuster Pathaan across India! Tens of thousands of hard-working people make up the Hindi film industry and the larger content producing fraternity for television and steaming services. The industry generates employment, contributes to the country's economy and is among the most powerful and effective purveyors of India's soft power across the world.”

It went on to thank the governments adding, “The Producers Guild of India is deeply grateful to all the state governments for maintaining law and order, and ensuring peaceful release of the historic blockbuster Pathaan across India! Your efforts in safeguarding the sanctity of cinema so that it can entertain India and Indians has boosted the confidence of the Indian film industry. The industry has existed and grown exponentially for over a century and we are among the few countries where homegrown content still dominates.”

Continuing further, it said, “This has been made possible by one thing and one thing alone - the patronage of millions of film lovers across the length and breadth of our great country. Pathaan's success is one of hope, one that makes us believe that the power of love can triumph over everything. We share this moment of victory with you all. Thank you for making this happen. Thank you for being enabler of history being scripted in India. #SeeYouAtTheMovies.”Pathaan marked the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen after four years along with the return of his pairing with Deepika Padukone after eight years. The film also features John Abraham as the antagonist and is directed by Siddharth Anand. Produced by YRF, the film released on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.