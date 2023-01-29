CM Shinde congratulates Mumbaikars after new metro lines record over 10 lakh passengers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday “thanked and congratulated” the people of Mumbai as the recently launched Mumbai metro lines 2A and 7 recorded over a million passengers in the first week after the launch. The metro lines were made operational for the public on January 20.

The chief minister Shinde also congratulated Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for its “efforts in working towards developing an extensive metro network in MMR. Both metro lines are connected with Metro line 1, creating the first Metro network in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. As per the MMRDA, due to easy connectivity with the railway line through Metro 1, over 10 lakh commuters have benefited from the functioning of the metro network. On the first day (January 20) there were 84,929 passengers who boarded the metro from the new lines, as per MMRDA data. On the second day (January 21) it rose to 1,29,476 passengers, and on the third day (January 22) -- it recorded 1,33,516 passengers.