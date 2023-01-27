Ashish Mishra released from jail

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Jan 27 Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni and an accused in the Tikunia murder case, was released from jail on Friday evening after the Supreme Court granted him an interim bail of eight weeks.

Mishra was taken out of the jail from the rear gate to avoid the media which had gathered at the main gate and taken to his residence.

Family members refused to disclose where he would relocate to after one week as per Supreme Court directives.

The Supreme Court has directed Mishra to leave Uttar Pradesh within one week after his release from jail.

"Petitioner to give his passport to the trial court, and will not enter the state of Uttar Pradesh, apart from his appearance for trial proceedings," the court had ordered.

The court also said that the petitioner has to mark his attendance at the police station of jurisdiction where he relocates to.

The court also warned Mishra and his family members against influencing witnesses, violation of which would lead to the cancellation of his bail. "If it is found that Mishra is trying to delay the trial, it will be a valid ground to cancel his bail," the court said in its order.

The case will now be taken up on March 14 again for further directions on the matter.

